Dear Editor:
Your decision to abolish the daily Opinion page ("Note to readers," Aug 28) is a surprising but sensible and welcome move, in my opinion. The expert standing and range of views of editorial columns on the market must have seriously declined, based on those you have chosen. I generally read the headline, first and last sentences, and move on.
I do have concerns about your decision to run every letter, under the terms you have set forth. A published letter, in my opinion, should contribute something new or interesting to the topic, or come from someone with some expertise, influence or connection to the field.
I am not interested in a page that becomes a scoreboard for writers venting political or religious views. Yet I applaud the Daily Times for this bold experiment.
Mike Miller
Willard Street
Maryville
Editor's response: Our decision to publish all letters that meet our guidelines is no different than what we were doing. The only difference is we're allowing the letters to run a little longer in length.
