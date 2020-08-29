Dear Editor:
I want to express my thanks to a sweet lady and let the people of Blount County know that there are some angels around us — good people who God puts in your life at just the right moment.
On July 8, I had quite the bicycle accident at Springbrook Park, witnessed by Ms. Deborah Cable, who stopped immediately, questioned me persistently, lifted my bike into her vehicle and assisted me home. During this time, I was in shock and certainly not able to make it home by myself. I still wonder what would have become of me if she had not cared enough to stop for a needy stranger.
Only later did we realize we knew each other by two degrees — she had cut my husband's hair occasionally some time back. A coincidence of comfort.
A huge thank you once again to my heroine Deborah and to the city of Alcoa for fixing the uneven pavement. May we all look after each other the way Deborah did that day.
Mary Tankersley
North Linden Drive
Alcoa
