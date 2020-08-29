Dear Editor:
I applaud your decision to curtail the daily Opinion page. It had become too divisive for a local newspaper. Even the selection of the editorial cartoon was sometimes questionable.
I guess we have to be careful that some will see this as a precursor to a book-burning at the public Library.
My issue has been — and I took it up with your predecessor — the reporting bylines of The Associated Press. It, to me, seems that most of those writers have an agenda and take every opportunity to slant an event into what is their opinion of the way things ought to be. The use of "grabber" headlines and questionable negative adjectives laced throughout an article is not good journalism.
I once heard that if you go to a journalism school and ask the students what their goal is you would be told, "I want to make a difference." That translates to me, "I want to influence people to see things as I do through my writing."
Just report the damn facts and let me decide what to believe.
What I am going to miss is my morning dose of Mallard Fillmore. This is the most spot-on commentary in your newspaper. Please find space on the comics page as soon as possible.
As a final comment, I was disappointed in the elimination of the Saturday print edition and replacement with the e-edition. It is extremely difficult to read on a tablet and printing of the crossword puzzle is not good.
That's my opinion.
Doug Anderson
Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville
