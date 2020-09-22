Dear Editor:
A suggestion for those looking for ways to honor RBG's memory and who might be unfamiliar with Jewish traditions. In Judaism, flowers are not sent after a death. Instead, charitable gifts are encouraged, particularly in denominations of $18, which signifies life in the Hebrew alphabet.
So save that money on flowers and send a donation of $18, $36, $72 or $180 to Swing Left, Moms Demand Action or the progressive group of your choice.
Richard Yates
J Riley West Drive
Greenback
