Dear Editor:
In response to the Oct. 2 letter regarding the litter problem we have in the Alcoa/Maryville area, I agree 100% with the authors. I’m a new resident to the area, having moved here from Germantown, Tennessee, where you rarely would find any litter on the street.
I am particularly dismayed at the litter on the corner of Louisville Road and U.S. Highway 129 as this is a prominent corner in Alcoa and reflects poorly on our city. I even sent a letter to the mayor asking if this corner could be cleaned up, and I have seen no improvement.
I recently bought a grabber and may need to join the letter writers and pick it up myself. Please everyone, we are better than this. Please don't litter.
Linda Swift
Pinnacle Point Drive
Alcoa
