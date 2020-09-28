Dear Editor:
I was raised in a small town in New York state and resided there from the early 1950s through the '70s. My father served proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II and participated in the liberation of France and Europe after surviving the Normandy beach landing and invasion. My mother was a "Rosie the Riveter" and then worked as a cafeteria lunch lady. I was a Boy Scout when it was only for boys. I have a confirmation name and am proud of it, and of being a Christian.
I saw my father after separating from the Army and becoming a police officer agonize over, fear and ultimately survive racial unrest, burning of cities, Black Panther activists, Hell's Angels, Symbionese Liberation Army kidnappings and violence. I lived through the murders of JFK, RFK and Martin Luther King. Reporters reported facts. Their own opinions were reserved for the editorial pages.
My parents hated war and violence as much as our current president appears to. President Trump attended New York Military Academy. My opinion? I believe that is where his determination to win and affinity for the military was born. Trump is a competitor and certainly “shoots from the hip." Is that really wrong? So far, he has kept his promises. Twist his words and the truth as much as you wish. His actions speak louder than his sometimes inappropriate words.
He appears, as do many others, to gravitate toward nationalism. He is patriotic, as we all should be — if we respect the words and goals of our Constitution.
I have been blessed with living in several places from the East to West coasts and several places in between. I have worked for both Democratic and Republican causes and have seen the insidious, kudzu-like creep of socialism, progressivism, liars, fake news, selective memories, voter ignorance, disrespect for the office of the presidency beginning with Nixon and including the discourse and rhetoric of Barack Obama. I have witnessed the decline of our greatest cities by turning them from red to blue. I still love my country. I consider myself a nationalist, patriot and moderate. I am willing to listen to all sides and then choose.
After retiring to Tennessee recently, I was hoping to escape the creep of socialism and progressive nonsense and the ignorance that it breeds. Based on some letters to the editor, I may be mistaken.
Final question: What are "your" solutions? Misstatements and untruths? Unfettered violence? Mine is to reelect our president. I’ll stick with what is tried and true. Democracy.
Thomas M. Antkow
Farris Road
Maryville
