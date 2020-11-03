Dear editor:
Sunshine and frost greeted me Tuesday as I raised my flags in my red-sweater, white-hair and blue-jean voting outfit. I feel great in spite of the “news” that the fate of the country was in the balance.
There was a sad story on the radio last week. They were interviewing people around the country who have quit friendships or written off relatives because of opposing political beliefs. I don’t know about you, but if I wrote off every friend or relative who didn’t think the same way as me, my circle would get mighty small.
I have a dear aunt who is an angel on Earth. Learning that she sent a donation to the Trump campaign was about like hearing that the pastor’s wife had taken up devil worship. But I am certainly not going to love her any less.
My old friend John is the kind of Republican who wouldn’t vote for me if I didn’t have an “R” next to my name. His folks feel the same way. Tuesday I put on my “I voted” sticker and sent him a selfie with this text that read, “Canceled out your vote, and my daughter canceled out your mom’s. Love you! Give Momma a hug from me.”
We will soon learn if the country is going to move a bit more towards a Russian-style kleptocracy, or towards a Scandinavian-style social democracy. But it will be nearly imperceivable. Americans will wake up today, go to work, take care of their family, and enjoy the freedom to pursue happiness. We have more in common than that which divides us.
Be kind. Shine your light. Love your neighbor. Turn off Fox News.
James Nutter
Maury Street
Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.