Dear Editor:
I finally made it back to church on Sunday after a hiatus due to the virus. Of all days, the pastor's sermon was on abortion and about being pro-life. As the sermon proceeded, he hammered home how bad abortion is and I totally agreed and then he blew me out of the water by talking about your vote.
I found this quite interesting considering what's going on in politics as we speak with the Senate trying to confirm this quite different woman to the Supreme Court. By the time the pastor was done, I was close to furious because I feel people who claim to be pro-life fail to mention the children dying every day from starvation, suicide and abuse, and they never mention the elderly, who are dying every day because they can't afford their prescription medicines or the abuse in in home care facilities.
Why do these so-called pro-lifers get to pick and choose what's more important — the life of an unborn or the life of someone who has gone through a rough and possibly short-lived life?
This is just one reason the church does not belong in politics. With the me-me-me and narrow-minded thought process of just their agenda, I felt like it was an ad for Trump. I now understand why people get upset when religion gets involved in politics especially after the past four years. This was at Foothills Church. This has not lessoned my faith in God, but it lessened my faith in the church leadership.
Rick Larson
Little Best Road
Maryville
