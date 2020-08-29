Dear Editor:
I am writing about the decision to discontinue the Opinion page.
It's my favorite part of the paper. Please don't do this.
Saturday delivery is gone, and now the Opinion page is gone, too. Remove the Blount County records section and I'll cancel my subscription and buy a book of crosswords because there's little left.
I can only assume this decision was made because you were being abused over others' opinions. I hope not, but you do have my sympathy. I value the Opinion page, because without it, I'm left with only my own opinions, and then they tend to become more extreme. It's the opinions opposite of my own that I seek out.
I hope you will reconsider the decision to remove the Opinion page, and reconsider the decision top stop Saturday delivery. I understand the newspaper business is struggling, but removing features and delivery days will only accelerate your demise.
You offer something no other news outlet does: hard copy for reading on the porch or at breakfast, and local news. Also, cryptograms and crossword puzzles can't be worked out with a pencil on a computer screen. Please capitalize on these strengths instead of killing them. Please stop removing the very things I'm willing to pay for, because I can get the rest online and for free.
Frank Mimbs
Wildwood Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.