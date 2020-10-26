I see that nationally syndicated columnist Froma Harrop is another Trump-hating liberal. I read her Oct. 23 Op-Ed, and it amazes me how these liberal Democrats try to blame all the coronavirus deaths on the president. How about the Chinese who tried to hide all the information about this disease?
Had they come forth with information about the coronavirus, the whole world would be a lot better off today. I think the president acted as swiftly as possible with the information he had and has done a good job of trying to protect our country. If our economy had remained locked down any longer, it never would have recovered.
It concerns me greatly that these liberals seem so determined to see our country destroyed. I seriously doubt that the voting population is that naive to believe Donald Trump is responsible for what has happened with this horrible disease. As to whether Joe Biden could have done a better job, the man can't even finish a sentence.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
