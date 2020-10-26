Dear Editor:
Seventy years ago, I was introduced to lines. Upon entering the first grade, I had to learn the correct line to stand in. The boys (wearing britches and with short hair) “lined” up in a single file. The girls (wearing dresses and with long hair) were in a separate line. We would go to the correct restrooms and there would be no confusion.
Today, I’ve never seen so many “lines.”
People are marching (in droves) in line protesting (everything) with police officers standing in line in front of protesters trying to protect the people and property.
People are waiting in long lines for someone in protective clothing to run a swab up their nostrils.
People are in long lines in record numbers waiting to vote.
People are sitting in long lines outside closed restaurants for carry out.
We're waiting in line to social distance to pay for groceries.
We're waiting (along with others) outside the hospital emergency room (in our cars) for the prognosis of loved ones.
Today there are different kinds of lines. No long lines in funeral homes or long funeral processions. I understand that large weddings are a thing of the past.
Churches, it would seem, are closing by the thousands with few semi-faithful trying to keep the church doors open, while most people are content to stay home and watch the preacher online only.
“Now therefore thus saith the Lord of hosts; Consider your ways. Ye have sown much, and bring in little; ye eat, but ye have not enough; ye drink, but ye are not filled with drink; ye clothe you, but there is none warm; and he that earneth wages earneth wages to put it into a bag with holes” (Haggai 1:5-6 KJV).
Gene T. Bullock
Gribble Road
Maryville
