Dear Editor:
Ever since the COVID-19 quarantine started earlier this year, my husband and I have been able to rediscover our neighborhood and community here in the foothills of the Smokies. We walk at least 2 miles a day and don’t always take the same route. We’ve even given names to our “new trails.”
This is our time to connect, talk and share our thoughts after a busy day since we both work from home in separate rooms. You will usually see me with a few grocery bags and a grabber to pick up trash along the way. And, here’s what we’ve discovered:
• 30% of the items come from drivers who are drinking and driving.
• 20% comes from energy drinks, not to be confused with alcohol.
• 20% comes from fast-food containers.
• 20% comes from “healthy snacks” but it is still litter.
• 10% are miscellaneous items coming from backs of pickups.
Bottom line is, please stop littering! Let’s keep our community beautiful and a place for others to enjoy.
Laurie & Steve Pullins
Southwood Drive
Maryville
