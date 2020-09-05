Dear Editor:
When I opened my Aug. 30 paper, I was surprised and disappointed to see that the daily Opinion page had been cancelled. My first guess was given the difficult financial environment for local papers, the decision was a cost-cutting move. Your rational for discontinuing the page was far more discouraging.
I don’t agree that all national columnists “have flocked to the fringes," nor have they all displayed a desire to “drive views and their own plaudits." A few of the Daily Times national columnists have been a bit shrill at times, but others wrote in the spirit of Molly Ivins, Charles Krauthhammer, Mike Royko, Russell Baker and others. There is a rich tradition in this country of national columnists who have positively contributed to the national dialogue. If you sincerely believe that your previously selected columnists have been speaking from the fringe, it may just be time to choose some different voices.
I would agree that the national (and even the local) dialogue has become polarized, but taking strongly divergent views off the Daily Times page is only going to drive each "side" to their chosen echo chamber. The Opinion page is often the first page I read. Sometimes what I read makes me nod and smile, sometimes groan and wince. But it usually makes me think, and maybe better understand why so many disagree and where there may be common ground. As someone with no artistic talent, I also admire cartoonists’ ability to express insightful opinions in a simple cartoon (regardless of perspective).
“Swing(ing) open the doors of expression even further” and inviting letters is a constructive way to keep up a healthy dialogue. Continuing to publish Op-Ed’s by local voices is equally constructive. I have other trusted sources of national news and commentary, but I believe it would be a mistake for The Maryville Times to attempt to shield its readership from the, at times, polarized national debate. We cannot live in a bubble. I support the local paper because I believe it is important to preserve this source of local news and opinion, and I believe The Daily Times has maintained a high level of journalism in very difficult financial conditions. I hope that you will reconsider your decision .
I hear a lot of people say that they are tired of the polarization and gridlock. The Daily Times appears to be calling for moderating the rhetoric. That is commendable. I don’t , however, see that desire for moderation and compromise reflected in the voting booth. We have another opportunity in November.
Gregg Parker
Lorraine Lane
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.