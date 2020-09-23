Dear Editor:
Given the current political atmosphere of division and distrust, it seems hard to make constructive criticism or give advice because either will be identified through a partisan lens. And I will confess from the outset that I can make no claim to better judgment than the next person.
However, I would like to be candid in my appeal for a world view that would be just that: a view of our entire world — our Earth.
It seem ironic to me that nationalism seems to be growing around the world at a time when we have more cross-cultural exchange opportunities than ever before. Not only that, there is a growing number of international organizations and multiple international communication platforms. Yet, here in what was often referred to as the world’s “melting pot," nationalism seems to be on the rise. Sadly, our current president is among those who espouse nationalism. Please note: I am not questioning patriotism; I am questioning nationalism, an “ism” with supremacy as its hallmark.
Like myself, the majority of us were born and raised here. Many of us take for granted the blessings of immense natural resources, ample space and multiple opportunities. The result of these blessings has been the development of great wealth, robust industries, vibrant cities, productive farms and ranches, and comfort in many areas of our lives. Unfortunately, these comforts are not enjoyed by all, and we are witnessing growing disparity.
All of this has come about over a period of 350 years or so. During that time, people from around the world have come here to take advantage of the opportunities available. And regardless of how “American” we may claim to be, most of us trace our roots to locations beyond this continent.
It surprises me that much of the support for nationalism and President Trump seems to come from what I would call “Christian nationalists."
Those of us who call ourselves Christian are familiar with the account of creation in the Old Testament book of Genesis. Our belief is that we and everything surrounding us is a part of God’s creation. And the Bible says that God saw that this creation was “very good" (Genesis 1:31). Notice that there is no national division of what is “very good."
Joe Stroud
Asbury Place
Maryville
