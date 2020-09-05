Dear Editor:
Some newspapers take positions on issues and endorse candidates. In cities with multiple papers, we expect this. But in Blount County, you’re the only game in town. Your readership spans the breadth of today's fractured political spectrum, so choosing a side is understandably tenuous. However, we are left with a question: What, then, is your responsibility to the community that follows you so faithfully?
Personally, I would prefer you identify as our voice of reason. Amidst the rising din of fractious shouts and increasingly absurd arguments, I would prefer you do the hard work of presenting factual, balanced opinions and fact checks around the key issues of our day. Sadly, with your decision to eliminate the daily Opinion page, you've instead chosen to abdicate and become just another spectator.
Contrary to your assertion, not all nationally syndicated columnists have "flocked to the fringes." There are still moderate writers on the right and the left, mutually recognized as intellectual and objective observers. I would like to hear from them. A useful adjunct would be a daily fact-check section sourced from PolitiFact around statements and positions of both presidential campaigns. And you could fill out the space with views of local candidates for elected office, columns from moderate local voices like Tim Lomperis and Buzz Thomas, or science-based pieces from faculty at Maryville College or UT.
Yes, the reactions of readers to even these voices will run the predictable gamut from civil to ugly. But that’s not something you can control.
To paraphrase Rudyard Kipling, it seems to me our individual responsibility today is to "keep our heads when all about are losing theirs and blaming it on us." We must each do our part to keep the bar of civil discourse high, respectfully recognize credible dissent, and promote dialogue. Your job as our community voice is to support us in that — not opt out altogether.
Bob Adamcik
Scenic Drive
Maryville
