Dear Editor:
Been awhile since I wrote a letter to the editor and it looked like there for awhile I wouldn't be submitting any more, although I did enjoy reading other's letters. But the letters have changed, the opinions have changed, and not for the better.
I think the last letter I submitted was about beer sales in Louisville, whether to ban it on Sundays or not, which at the time reminded me of an argument Cas Walker and Max Friedman got into many years ago when Cas announced he was going to start opening his grocery stores on Sundays, the sabbath. Max was among many that voiced their opinion against Cas' plan.
Max was pretty well known in Knoxville, served on the City Council and of course owned those Max Friedman Jewelry Stores. Cas stayed pretty cool about it and tried to show Max he was willing to maybe work with him on the Sunday sales, the sabbath, and proposed to Max they both should keep their stores closed on their sabbath. That was about the end of the story, as far as Max was concerned.
In my opinion this Op-Ed Page needs a new name if it is going to continue, maybe "The Negative Page," or "My Crazy Opinion,: or "Facts Don't Matter, Say What you Want" page. Anyway, if I can't figure out a sure live way of avoiding The Daily Times Opinion page in the future I'm going to be reducing the amount of paper I carry over to the recycling center.
Just tired of reading all the polarizing nonsense, hatred, and I just don't want to be a part of it anymore. You can sell it and spread it, but not on my nickel. I don't want to participate anymore.
Bill Loope
Frontier Circle
Friendsville
