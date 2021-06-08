Dear Editor:
The letter on white supremacy ("Our society has covered up its white supremacy," 6A, June 3) is typical of a liberal point of view. Keep pounding on racism long enough and everybody will believe that it's getting worse and worse.
I don't believe it is nearly as bad as these people think. They seem to think that it's a great sin to be a White person in America these days. And as far as the Jan. 6 protest in Washington goes, what makes it so much worse than all of the burning and looting and destroying of private property that happened in Portland and other cities before the election?
Why is it that the liberals believe it's OK for people to commit arson and vandalism in Portland but it's a high crime for it to be done by conservative protesters? Don't get me wrong, I think that everybody involved in the illegal conduct in D.C. should be arrested. But also I believe the "protesters"in Portland and other cities who caused all the destruction should be held accountable as well and not looked upon as heroes. They are nothing but a bunch of thugs and vandals looking to destroy property that they are too damn lazy to work for.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
