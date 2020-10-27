Dear Editor:
Football fans attending Maryville High School home games this season have undoubtedly noticed that the New Providence Presbyterian Church parking lots across Broadway Avenue from Shields Stadium are available — without donation.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the church’s parking team (many of whom are in a vulnerable age group for the virus) decided to exercise an abundance of caution and not stand at the gates accepting donations, which are used to help people in need in Blount County and throughout the world.
Nevertheless, the ministry goes on.
The New Providence Presbyterian Men recently sent a total of $2,450 to three local food programs: the Empty Pantry Fund, Second Harvest and Community Food Connection.
That is on top of the $6,000 the men allocated from parking donations during the 2019 football season to Scouts BSA Troop 219, Sunset Gap Community Center, Cherokee Health Systems, Good Neighbors of Blount County and Habitat for Humanity.
We appreciate the generosity of football fans who have used New Providence lots in the past and hope that they enjoy the convenience of “free” parking this season. NPPM plans to resume the parking ministry in the fall of 2021.
Bill White
Fielding Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.