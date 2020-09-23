Dear Editor:
Why do the Democratic leaders have a different set of rules to follow than we do? I read where Nancy Pelosi went to her local beauty salon without her mask. She blamed it on the salon, saying it was a setup. She also said that she had called to make sure it was OK for her to come in for a solo visit, even though the city still does not allow indoor beauty services because of the coronavirus.
She obviously thought that being an important person meant the rules did not apply to her and the salon would open just for her, which it did. I can hardly blame the salon since it probably needed every dollar it could make to keep from going bankrupt.
But the fact that Pelosi had the gall to go to the salon without a mask in the first place is appalling. Whether it was a setup or not doesn't matter. She blatantly broke the law. Since someone had the nerve to make a video of her shows that people are becoming fed up with the liberals and their "do-as-we-say-not-as-we-do" politics.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
