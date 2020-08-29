Dear Editor:
I am addressing Aug. 23's sensationalized QAnon article, “Ignore QAnon at your peril, safety” from The Washington Post. I have found that Q appears to be an information dripping operation where the reader is led to research presented items, which are “dripped” in the form of a question, picture, quote, video, article or meme.
The posts can be rather cryptic and may have a variety of meanings. It is speculated, but not confirmed, that Q and/or the Q team is high up in the government with insider knowledge. Q began dropping info on 4-Chan then 8-Chan and finally migrating to 8-Kun. The Anons are researchers who began “decoding” the drops when Q began back in October 2017. Those who research and follow Q number in the millions worldwide as evidenced by the activity count on Qmap.pub and the video testimonials posted on that site.
Q does not tell you what to think or believe. It encourages you to research for yourself the data presented. Nothing goes away on the internet. What you find out is for your own edification.
Through this operation I have found out who in the government have spouses in the media and children on corporate boards. I now know how to research declassified documents and what the punishment for sedition and treason. I have discovered back stories of various government operations, such as Operations Northwoods, Mockingbird and Paperclip.
The U.S. relationship with other countries is explored through Q's questions —something not presented in the regular media. This additional media source assists you in gathering data and connecting dots.
Q does not promote violence but instead advocates discovery. Though the flavor of the postings are sprinkled with a sense of patriotism and mention God on occasion, they do not tell you which God/god, nor is it exclusively one nation. Folks all over the world have found unity through this operation.
The legacy media unintentionally spreads the curiosity for people to wonder about Qanon when they post inflammatory articles and talk about it in a manner such as the recent one in this paper. I thank you mainstream media for helping people overtly and inadvertently become better informed.
Catherine Denton
Cheltenham Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.