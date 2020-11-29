Dear Editor:
Clearly it has been a rough year all around. Physically, financially, emotionally, and for some spiritually. This year as we count our blessings and plan for the holiday season, consider a gift to a local nonprofit in honor or memory of a loved one.
Nonprofits also have been hit hard in 2020. Many have soldiered on, filling the needs of those in our midst despite reduced staff and funds to do so. There's bound to be at least one organization whose mission touches your heart. Have a safe, healthy, blessed Christmas.
Philip Hoffman
Laurel Fork Road
Walland
