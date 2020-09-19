Dear Editor:
I am appalled at the decision to stop running the Opinion page. Differing opinions on any subject should make a person think, reflect, reconsider or even reinforce or change a viewpoint. Opinions by very definition are biased and that is the mission of a columnist — to write a biased column.
I suspect The Daily Times has been inundated with angry phones calls from readers threatening to cancel subscriptions because of columnists' viewpoints that do not match their own opinions. But to give in to the anger of the few does not serve the majority of your readers.
I subscribe to three newspapers and pay too much for each subscription. But I intend to support the printed word, even if the cost is high. Without print journalism, where would we be in our search for accurate information? If your readers are strongly opposed to a columnist’s opinion, then they have the option of writing a letter to the editor. But to cancel a subscription or chew out the unfortunate staffer who might answer the phone is immature and childish.
By definition, columnists state their own viewpoints or opinions — not those of The Daily Times. I personally do not agree with all columnists (formerly) printed on The Daily Times' Opinion page; therefore, of my own free choice, I do not read them. Before I read any column, I read the writer's credits. I want to know their expertise and qualifications for expressing their opinion on a subject.
The Maryville Daily Times has a publisher, an editor and a reader advisory board. I assume these individuals take their responsibilities seriously. I also assume all letters to the editor and columnist submissions are reviewed for respectful content.
I read the Opinion page for a different perspective on subjects; I sometimes even fact-check the information. Without diverse information and opinions, readers cannot solidify or, perhaps, fine-tune their own opinions.
Please do not deprive your readers of Buzz Thomas, Lee Zimmerman or Dean Ridings and others who offer thought-provoking opinions. You have talented journalists within your organization. Bring back Our Voice" and "Other Voices" and please reconsider eliminating "Their Voice" columns.
We all need a voice.
Faye Hochnedel
Kyker Circle
Seymour
