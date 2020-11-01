Dear Editor:
I put a question out to a friend who is a Republican. As a Democrat, I wanted to understand how a woman could support Trump. While she never directly answered my concerns about his rhetoric that bullies and demeans women, I did get an interesting insight in the midst of the discussion. Here was her response at a point in the discussion:
“Ginny — I realize you have your views informed by your choices of media. I don’t agree with everything POTUS says or does. I don’t know anyone who does. But I’m far more concerned with the direction of the country under rule of the other party. They want to embrace socialism, throw away constitutional rights, impose censorship, annihilate the Supreme Court, and systemically alter our country’s fundamental freedoms forever. I have a problem with that.“
I realized that my response could be an easy paraphrase of her response. Here’s my response:
“I thought about your comments and realized how we share similar beliefs but from different viewpoints. So I paraphrase your message:
I realize you have your views informed by your choices of media. I don’t agree with everything POTUS says or does. I don’t know anyone who does. (I do interject that I am greatly concerned about the things he says that incite prejudice and violence against women and people of color. I believe his rhetoric is deadly for the soul of America.)
But I’m far more concerned with the direction of the country under rule of the Republican Party. They want to embrace fascism, throw away constitutional rights, impose censorship, annihilate the Supreme Court, and systemically alter our country’s fundamental freedoms forever. I have a problem with that.”
Just a few changes and we are both fearful of the resolutions of similar issues. Will we ever be able to listen to each other and truly understand?
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
