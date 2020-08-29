Dear Editor:
I read with both shock and dismay the decision to discontinue the daily Opinion page. I thought journalists and opinion writers had thick skin and would stand and defend their product regardless of the view from the rest of the world.
The Opinion page, letters and cartoons were the highlight of my day. Why? Not because I agreed with them even 50% of the time. More often they set my hair on fire. But because both sides and both extremes got to voice their opinions.
This is not allowed in many larger and urban national or regional papers. This should be something that you should be proud of, not running scared from for the sake of political correctness. I subscribe to the Washington Times, Washington Post, St. Louis Post Dispatch, Knoxville News Sentinel electronically and the Wall Street Journal paper edition. Other than the WSJ, all others, from their reporting to their opinion pages, have shut down either the liberal or conservative viewpoint.
I can live a long life without the The Daily Times' Opinion page but truly believe that shutting it down, like discontinuing the Saturday edition, will do more to hasten the eventual demise of the paper. Just regurgitating AP stories and covering quilting circle fundraisers will not increase your circulation and advertising bases. Remember that you must give something of value to make a profit.
Continue to delete things of value and while life may seem easier and less money is spent, all of a sudden your subscription and advertising base does not exist. Just remember news and opinion are just like wrestling. Most of it’s not real but people eat it up and it’s a billion-dollar business. I hope and pray that you rethink your decisions and do it before the election.
If people of Blount County do not have a outlet for their views in the paper, they may choose one that is not as healthy. You own the paper and can do as you choose and print or not print what you choose but when an obligation to protect the First amendment is discarded, I am saddened.
Rick Bowden
DeVictor Drive
Maryville
Editor's note: Rick Bowden is a member of the newspaper's 2020 readers advisory board.
