Dear Editor:
I call on The Daily Times to show responsibility and quit publishing photographs of community “leaders” meeting unmasked in close proximity to community members and each other.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, you published a photograph of Taylor Manuel, a member of the Boys & Girls Club, Executive Director Jeff Money, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club Ed Harmon, and Judge Kelly Thomas, together with two young members of the Boys & Girls Club. The two children were wearing masks properly. None of the four so-called adults standing over the two children were wearing masks. At all.
How dare they put these minor children at risk. And how dare The Daily Times reward this total disregard for public health guidelines.
This is only one of several photographs that have been published recently in this newspaper showing groups of unmasked people that include community leaders and political candidates. I hold Gov. Bill Lee and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell directly responsible for this utter disregard for masking guidelines, but I hold The Daily Times responsible for propagating it.
Bonnie West
Sherwood Drive
Maryville
