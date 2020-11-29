Dear Editor:
It breaks my heart to see in The Daily Times (or on social media) that someone is missing their pet. Double so if the animal is blind and/or deaf.
I’m sure everyone is busy but please take time for your pets. Instead of letting your animal out, take them out, on a harness and leash. They won’t get lost that way.
I have a 9-pound black dog that I have taken to Springbrook Park almost every day for more than 13 years. On three different occasions a hawk has swooped down to get her but then saw me and flew on. The last time I was pushing her in her stroller. There are many birds and animals of prey around us that would love your animal for a meal.
Would you send out your 2- or 3-year-old child (maybe deaf and blind) out to play (night or day) alone? If you feel they are part of your family, they deserve to be treated that way. Also if you take them in your vehicle, buckle them in with a harness, not a collar. A collar during an accident would break the pets neck. I’ve seen it happen. If you have them appropriately buckled during a vehicle accident, they wouldn’t get thrown from the vehicle and/or get spooked.
I know that animals escape accidentally sometimes, that’s understandable, but it’s our responsibility to take care of them. There are also mean people who will steal you animal to use as bait in their dog fights (still happens). Please don’t get an animal unless you have the time and money for them. Have them microchipped, spayed or neutered and have your information on their collar. It’s important also to keep them vaccinated as rabies is also around.
Janet Kegel
Self Hollow Road
Rockford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.