Dear Editor:
I am writing to belatedly thank DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee for its generosity toward our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without solicitation, the company provided free face shields to my medical practice and provided invaluable protection for my staff and medical providers.
DENSO also has sent thousands of these same face shields to our local hospital, Blount Memorial, and several nursing facilities as well. The company's actions represent a genuine concern for our health care community and residents, and as a Blount County resident and physician, I am truly grateful.
Thank you, DENSO, for being an essential member of our community.
Teresa Salazar-Catron, MD
Driftwood Lane
Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.