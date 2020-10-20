Dear Editor:
Thank you so much for returning the Opinion page to The Daily Times. It was the first place I looked each day when I received the paper. Due to my age, and isolation now, it is the best way that I can find and read the opinions of my friends and neighbors, and some of the columns you carry.
My first degree was a bachelor's in business administration with a minor in journalism and then a master's of public administration. I find myself somewhat reluctant to admit that these days journalism is certainly not the same who, what, where, when and why that I was taught. There is a lot more why today. While I like to read the why, I prefer it to be on the opinion page.
I also have noticed that some of the younger writers who have MPAs tend to have much different opinions about administration and the law than I have. I am somewhat chagrined to find that so many younger ones have so little knowledge about American history and our Constitution and that so few seem to have little understanding of the difference between a representative republic and a democracy. To paraphrase Cicero so many years ago, "A democracy can only last until its citizens realize that they can feed themselves from the public purse."
Carolyn M. Peck
Donaldson Light Lane
Lenoir City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.