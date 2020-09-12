Dear Editor:
It was a great loss to our community when the Rev. Stone Carr and Dr. Bob Proffitt passed away within days of each other last month. I was not fortunate enough to know Rev. Carr, but Dr. Proffitt was a personal friend.
In these sad days of diminished celebrations of life for our loved ones, I am thankful for a newspaper that honors our community servants with front-page stories. I doubt that either would have sought the honor, but I believe both would have been very pleased. Thank you.
Mark Rivera
Woodbine Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.