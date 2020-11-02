Dear Editor:
What a refreshing story — "Arborist's dream," in Monday's edition of The Daily Times. This will be a tremendous addition to not only the Maryville area but to the saving of irreplaceable trees and other natural vegetation and animal habitat.
Some may have looked at the photo with the huge oak tree and had thoughts of how much building material could be cut out of that giant. That approach to natural resources caused millions of board feet of lumber through an untold numbers of trees to be cut down over the years.
Thank you to Dr. Craig Jarvis and people and groups who saw the opportunity to give hundreds of people a place to relax and learn more of the natural world and its necessity for us to be able to live on this planet.
Warren Harris
Chippendale Drive
Maryville
