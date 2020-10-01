Dear Editor:
I'm writing to sing the praises of Maryville Small Animal Center. I brought my cat, Twitch, to the clinic a couple of months ago after she was badly injured by some critter.
I can assure you of one thing, these people are not in it for the money. They saved my cat's life after she truly was mortally wounded. Dr. Kelly Walker and everyone there are remarkable with their loving care. I will forever be grateful to them. I highly recommend them. I've got my sweet Twitch!
Debbie Pope
Big Springs Road
Friendsville
