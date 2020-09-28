Dear Editor:
While in the checkout line at my neighborhood CVS pharmacy, I made a comment, not kindly, to a person not wearing a mask and encroaching on my personal space and asked if it was his intention to put my life in jeopardy. He smirked and thought it extremely funny.
As I was leaving I noticed him getting into a red pickup. I proceeded onto U.S. Highway 411 South maintaining the posted speed limit and he passed me at well over the limit.
People like this who simply do not care are the reason this pandemic is out of control. Wake up, people!
John Mendelsohn
Greenwich Drive
Maryville
