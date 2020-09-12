Dear Editor:
I thank God every day that my family and I are blessed to live here in East Tennessee. I is one of the last strongholds of conservatism and religion. It is disturbing though that there seem to be some inroads of leftism into our community by those as determined as their counterparts around the country to silence anyone who does not share their particular philosophies.
My wife and I are retired and live on a fixed income. We are very concerned about the upcoming election and want to do all we can afford to support President Trump. Since we are unable to donate large amounts of money to the campaign, and since we live on a fairly busy street, we decided to buy some yard signs to show support for the president and local law enforcement.
We have received many positive comments from neighbors and strangers passing by, but unfortunately twice now, someone has stolen these signs from our yard. This also happened to us during the 2018 election cycle when signs were vandalized and stolen.
It is amazing and disturbing to me that individuals believe they have the right to take away our right to free speech by destroying private property and shouting down our ideas instead of presenting their own ideas and engaging in a dialogue that could lead to a mutual understanding. In their blind hatred of President Trump and his supporters, they choose to perform cowardly acts like stealing yard signs from retirees and shouting down and harassing conservative speakers.
We will not be silenced. As God-fearing lovers of freedom and our country, I and the rest of the silent majority will continue to back the candidates of our choice. We will not be intimidated by cowardly strongarm tactics by leftist extremists. Be on notice, that the signs will go back up. Steal them again if you must, or try to overcome your blind, unfounded hatred and take the time to find out exactly why we back the president.
Be forewarned,that our opinions will be clearly and overwhelmingly presented on Nov. 3 when the silent majority is silent no more.
David Griffin
Belmont Drive
Maryville
