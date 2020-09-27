Dear Editor:
Americans should have confidence that better days are ahead. The Payment Protection Program provided much-needed relief for businesses affected by the coronavirus and brought Americans back to work.
The job report for June set a record for the largest one-month job gain in U.S. history. American businesses added almost 5 million jobs in important industries like manufacturing, restaurants, retail and construction. This was far better than the millions of job losses predicted by economists. Before putting our economy on pause in order to save thousands of American lives, our economy was healthy, strong and the stock market was hitting record-breaking highs.
President Trump, over the past four years, has strengthened our ability to withstand one of the most abrupt and unprecedented economic disruptions in American history. His ability to bring the public and private sectors together was unprecedented and empowered U.S. factories to immediately start producing critical supplies like ventilators, personal protective equipment and masks. Having private companies voluntarily step up to make lifesaving equipment on-demand is a great display of the American spirit of strength and ingenuity.
President Trump has warned us about our dependence on China since the beginning of his administration. He has worked consistently to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. Our economy is rebounding quicker than expected and gives Americans needed hope. The so-called experts in the media pride themselves in spreading negative news about the economy in hopes of decreasing the president's reelection chances.
It is time for us to work together to rebuild, recover and renew the great hope that is America. This is a uniting moment for our country. II Chronicles 7:14 says "If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."
Many of the job gains in June included African Americans and Hispanic Americans. All Americans benefit from a strong economy, and we need to show the world that America's best days are yet to come.
President Trump's dedication to our country, his relentless work ethic and his proven leadership has led to one of the greatest economies in the world. Because of his past accomplishments, President Trump deserves four more years.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.