Dear Editor:
President Trump recently referred to top U.S. military officers as losers, dopes and babies, according to Pulitzer prize-winning reporters. But Trump has zero standing when it comes to military service as he was able to dodge the military draft because of college deferments and alleged bone spurs in his foot. (I am a Vietnam veteran.)
Now, he is threatening the most basic tenants of our democracy, the electoral process. In a recent TV interview, Trump, when asked if he would cooperate in the transfer of power of the presidency following this fall’s elections, said, “We’ll see." When pressed on the question, he responded that the election would be a hoax, rigged by the Democrats and that he “was more interested in the continuation of power” (his own).
What he is promoting is anarchy by refusing to accept the results of the election. His remarks reflect his inner-most admiration for dictatorial power like that of communist dictators and powers such as Putin, Russian and Kim Jung Un of North Korea.
On top of this, in his failed presidency to protect the public from the coronavirus, more than 200,000 Americans have died while he did nothing. And he still does not have a plan to defend Americans from that virus.
It is time for our U.S. representatives and senators to take a stand and rebuke Trump’s threats and failures. They all swore an oath to defend our Constitution and to defend our country from all enemies, foreign and domestic. U.S. congressional leaders, do something now: Defend us from Donald Trump or resign.
William G. Minser
Gribble Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.