Dear Editor:
Since Labor Day weekend, I have been contemplating the boat parade in support of President Trump. I have been around since Eisenhower, and I can’t recall a local parade for a sitting president in my lifetime.
My dad was in the Navy at the end of World War II and was a lifelong Republican. I wish I could ask him what he thinks of the current draft-dodging commander in chief.
Our war-time commander led 4% of the world's population into battle against the coronavirus and has taken more than 20% of the casualties. He doesn’t listen to his expert advisers, disregards the battle plan, shuns weapons that are effective, promotes weapons that are ineffective, berates his captains, and calls his troops suckers. He even wants to leave the world organization of allies whose purpose is to fight the enemy together.
He lied and continues to lie about the strength of the enemy and insists that it will just disappear. He doesn’t take any responsibility for 200,000 dead Americans, and thinks his performance deserves an “A” grade.
I have never been a sailor, but I believe that his performance deserves something closer to a mutiny than a parade. Please vote to tell Donald Trump “You’re Fired.”
James Nutter
Maury Street
Alcoa
