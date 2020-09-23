Dear Editor:
After the recent revelations of Trump’s feelings about veterans and heroes of past wars, as well as his failure to challenge Putin about bounties on the heads of our troops in a war zone, how can anyone, especially a veteran, even think about supporting this bloviating, bloated, hate-filled, narcissistic person?
He actually has crowed about dodging the draft, called those who went to Vietnam stupid, and asked why Gen. John Kelley’s son, who died in combat in Afghanistan, had served.
Trump is a total failure. He has not kept his promises about health care, trade, immigration and tax cuts (except for his rich buddies and his family), but he has kept his promises to cut regulations that protect the air we breathe and water we drink, continued to deny climate change against nearly unanimous scientific evidence, and yet there are folks in our community, many of them veterans, placing Trump signs in their yards.
Were those you knew, maybe your family members, who died or were injured serving their country stupid or a “loser?” Think about this before you vote for him.
I can hear all you “Trumpers” out there saying this is based on “fake news” perpetuated by politics, that it's just Democrats trying to steal an election. Oh yeah, and COVID-19 miraculously will go away after the election because it is merely a stunt perpetrated by the Democrats.
He knew the virus would be bad back in January, but decided to down play it to prevent panic. Even Fox News has verified what Trump has said about veterans and those who are currently serving. Almost 40% of the country, and probably 70% of the voters in Blount County, believe everything Trump says is true because he said it, even though objective fact-checkers, not to mention his own statements, prove him wrong just about every time he opens his mouth.
Where has honor gone? Where has decency gone? Where has spiritual love gone? Does Trump have any concern for the heart of our country or for Blount County, or spiritual love for anyone? If you say yes, you have deluded yourself and are out of touch with what it means to be an American. For goodness sakes, stop drinking his Kool-Aid and wake up.
We are the laughing stock of the world because of one man. What a legacy to leave those who follow if we allow this idiot to remain where he is.
Richard Ellis
Poplar Grove Road
Maryville
