Dear Editor:
With regards to eliminating the daily Opinion page, thank you, thank you, thank you.
We cannot get away from the onslaught of opinion: Facebook, Twitter and "news" articles full of opinion, labels, characterizations and speculation. Is the shooter in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a vigilante or protecting property? Are the protesters peaceful or violent? This is up to the consumer of media to decide, not the media.
Honestly, I would rather your newspaper have no opinion. No letters to the editor. Edit all articles for all of the problems I mentioned above. I do not need to know if a person was black or white. I do not need to know a person's age. It serves no purpose except to trigger bias that exists in all of us. I do not care to read someone's theory about the cause of some particular event.
Please just give us the facts. Let people learn to form their own opinions.
Jeffrey Jones
Savannah Village Drive
Maryville
