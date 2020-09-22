Dear Editor:
I would like to add my voice to what I hope are the many other voices to express disappointment that The Daily Times has eliminated the Opinion page. Differences of opinion are very important especially in these turbulent times. We all should be willing to engage in a civil discourse with those around us who do not share our points of view. We need to hear both side of the issues facing us today, not just what we want to hear.
Stopping the Saturday print edition of The Daily Times was disappointing enough. Now that the Opinion page is gone, it only compounds that disappointment further. If readers do not understand that articles published in the Opinion page are just that, opinions and not facts, maybe it is the responsibility of the paper to make its readers aware of this.
I implore you to reinstate the daily Opinion page. Freedom of the press is one of the backbones of our democracy, and we need to hear all the news and all the opinions. Whether we like it or not.
John Farley
Robin Ridge Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.