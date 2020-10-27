Dear Editor:
A rosebud leads to a beautiful rose, which many times is a symbol of love. A fetus in the womb leads to a beautiful baby. Why is it some women want to “prune” (abort) that fetus and not let it grow into a “symbol” of life?
Ed Frahme
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
