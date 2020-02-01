Dear Editor,
In response to the letter to the editor January 22, 2020 headed “... demagogic rant ...” critiquing the Daily Times page 1 coverage of professor Frances Henderson's Martin Luther King holiday address. The writer cited Dr. Henderson's partisan diatribe and poisonous rhetoric.
I attended the Clayton Center event and read the Daily Times article. Reporter Miller's reportage was spot on. It was neither lopsided nor a disservice to her readers. She reported what she heard. Kudos to her critical thinking skills. The letter writer bristled at the term white privilege and went on his defensive rant to castigate professor Henderson for sowing the seeds of racial division, referencing “ from her ivory tower perch." Throw in the terms: affirmative action, minority set-asides, civil rights laws, describe a nation bending over backwards. These are inflammatory terms when used in this context, intended to elicit resentment among one group which feels it is losing something to another, less deserving (in their opinion) group.
This letter was a chastisement to quit complaining and be grateful. He itemized a handful of wealthy African American celebs and a president elected over a decade ago to prove progress.
Dr. Henderson' s remarks to that MLK gathering were not bigoted. She deplored that MLK's message and excerpts from his speeches have been misappropriated for commercialism and consumerism. Do we need reminding that members of the current administration might appear at a MLK service and quote him, praise him with quasi-reverence but days earlier and days later, flagrantly cage, slash, cut, roll back policies, and ban groups based on nationality, religion and race ? Practices Dr. King would regard as abhorrent. Is Dr. Henderson divisive because she pointed this out?
I regret the letter writer missed the event and missed the point. Some of what is regarded as white privilege can be an attitude, a belief a group has all the "I'll-set-you-straight" answers, dismisses and diminishes another group's feelings or even their reality. It scolds them when those feelings don't jibe with their own. If the term offends and makes you uncomfortable, don't harbor that attitude. Be open. Be an ally.
Rosa Clark
Edinburgh Dr.
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.