Dear Editor:
I appreciate our hometown paper and all the information you bring into our lives. Your renewed Opinion page is a welcome addition along with the longer letters from my fellow East Tennesseans.
I wish to offer encouragement for folks during October. There is much going on and we are all feeling the anger of the world. For many, blaming something they see going on around them for their feelings and misfortune is as natural as breathing. What we may not realize is our anger with a person, a group or event is merely a reflection of something that is hurting within us. Most likely it is something within our past that is symbolized by these exterior people and things. For example, if you are angry or say you hate Trump or Biden, who in your past does this person remind you of? How did that situation in the past hurt you? What do you need to heal and let go of?
I encourage us all this month to look at what is making us angry, anxious or depressed and ask these questions. We can say all day, be kind, do unto others, let go and let God, but until we identify where we are really hurt, these nice-sounding words will not help.
Dig deep and look at those things we have buried in our pasts. Bring them to the light and allow the anger to dissipate. We all need this cleansing. This has been a difficult year with three months left. In 2021, you will need the energy that will be freed by healing your wounds now. You all have been battered and bruised with the events of this year. If you are reading this letter, you have made it through to this moment. Only you know the real toll it has taken on you and your family to get to this point. Don't let this accomplishment be in vain. Look within and deal with the past so that it does not haunt you into the future. This is not an easy task, but you are hardy and resilient. You have proved it this year. Don't worry that you are walking this path alone, for I will be right there with you.
Catherine Denton
Cheltenham Road
Maryville
