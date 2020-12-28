Dear Editor:
I was appalled to read the degrading Dec. 28 letter headlined “Separate library from homelessness Issue.” Might I remind the author of this letter that our beautiful library is a place for all peoples.
The mission statement on the library’s website reads that “The Blount County Public Library empowers residents to think, act, and aspire by providing opportunities to connect to our community, participate in life-long learning, and explore the world at large.” This mission of our library leaves no room for any discrimination based on socioeconomic status. In fact, I would argue that the victims of the author’s very blatantly classist remarks serve to benefit more from this mission than anyone else in our community.
Much like the author of this letter, I too worry about “the road we’re heading down.” It worries me to see this kind of class warfare taking place in our community. In a region that primarily celebrates the Christian God, it worries me to see such a submissive audience fail to react to a glaringly anti-Christian letter; it’s especially worrying to see this kind of economic antagonism just a few days after Christmas and in the height of the holiday season.
I should remind the author that bullying homeless people on a public forum will not serve to help anyone. If our community wants a future of health and peace, then we must build it together. Continuing to bully one another on the basis of socioeconomic status will only further harmful class divides in our community.
The question is asked: “What’s next?” I believe that the author makes some very (tongue in cheek) progressive suggestions that actually will serve to combat homelessness in Blount County: A soup kitchen at Maryville City Hall? I love it. Needle exchanges at the courthouse? Why not? Camping on the grounds of the library? Let’s make it happen.
It’s so concerning that the scariest pictures that the author can paint to push his classist ideas are pictures of helping people in need. Why are these suggestions so scary? Why are we so afraid of helping one another?
Spencer White
Mimosa Drive
Louisville
