Dear Editor:
An open letter to Michael Reagan ("Time for Trump and Biden to suck it up," 6A, Jan. 20"):
Did you mistakenly leave out a quantitative adjective from this column when you wished Biden would say, “I’m sorry for the names I’ve called the president and his supporters, who are not deplorables or White supremacists, but good Americans?" It’s obvious that some, if not many, of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol were White supremacists. Surely you’re not advocating that Biden call them “good Americans?”
Biden could, indeed, acknowledge that only some Trump supporters are White supremacists. If we are going to end White supremacy or, at least, remove its power over us, we must be accountable for what we’ve done to support it. We cannot push it under the rug by saying they're good Americans or “there are good people on both sides,” etc.
The Republican Party needs to stop acting like the one vote it's got all wrapped up is that of the White supremacists. Finally, when did Biden call Trump supporters “deplorables?” I can’t find any reference to such a statement and, if he did, what word better than deplorable would you use to describe White supremacy? White supremacy and equality are not just a difference of opinion.
Bob Beasley
East Harper Avenue
Maryville
