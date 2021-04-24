Dear Editor:
Hundreds of corporations took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to oppose the voter-suppression laws that the GOP seems intent on passing in various states. These corporations seem to understand the challenges to our democracy that these laws pose. They are willing to speak up for fair and just laws that encourage greater voter participation.
It was stated by many, including some Republicans, that we had a fair and legal election in 2020. Interestingly, the elections were only called illegitimate by the former president in states where he lost.
The challenge for the GOP seems to be that there was great voter turnout and that they can’t seem to win when that happens. Thus, GOP-controlled legislators are panicking to suppress voters.
When will businesses in Blount County speak for justice? When will we see an ad in The Daily Times that challenges the voter-suppression efforts in Tennessee? When will they speak up against the Blount County Election Commission efforts to limit voting places?
We are listening.
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.