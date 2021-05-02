Dear Editor:
Right in between Maryville and Lenoir City is a quiet little town called Friendsville. It wasn't always been quiet though. At one point, this was the busiest town in East Tennessee with one of the very few train depots in the area.
Stops being few and far between, the streets were bustling, and you could find rest, shop, work, a warm bath and a hot meal and education at the local academy.
Since the main highway (U.S. 321) went through, Friendsville has dwindled to what it is now. A lot of the older buildings didn't make it through this transition; a few did and are in operation of some sort today. However, fresh new winds are blowing and with a few small businesses making Friendsville their home, it has put a long overdue spotlight of sorts on this little town. I grew up here all my life and can't imagine living anywhere else.
One of the oldest and main buildings in downtown and the biggest in size is being renovated by one of the small businesses here. It's getting refreshed with concrete patchwork and new paint. The difference is already like night and day.
I am fortunate to work for the company that has been honored with this project — Masterkraft Renovations at 104 East College Ave. We are beyond honored that we get to do this and contribute to a lasting and overdue refresh for our community.
Myself and some other residents who love this town and know of this building and the town's great history would love to see some light shed on it. The building has been a filling station, past and currently apartment buildings, and movie set in the late 1970s.
I think it's always wholesome to see this type of stuff in the news. I remember people would gather on the benches out front all through the '60s and '70s and visit for hours watching the day go by. We would love nothing more than to see Friendsville back on the map. I was hoping you could help.
Mandie Foust
East College Avenue
Friendsville
