Dear Editor:
I know people are tired of hearing about coronavirus and want to “get back to normal,” but I feel I must speak out. To those people who choose “personal freedom” or whatever other reasons not to get a COVID vaccine or not wear a mask, I implore you, please reconsider.
I’m not crazy about wearing a mask any more than anyone else, but I do it because I feel strongly about doing whatever is necessary to protect myself, my loved ones and my community from this awful virus. I was thrilled to be able to receive my vaccines. As a nurse, I’m also obligated to protect myself and my patients by donning appropriate PPE and sanitizing my hands every time I enter and exit a patient’s room (which is dozens of times in a 12-hour shift).
I rely on reputable sources with evidence-based information for making my decisions. This virus is a medical, public and world health issue. Coronavirus is not politically affiliated, but I would like to think that our local and state leaders make decisions and directives that seek to aid and protect all residents, and not give in to a particular party platform or unfounded theories that may cause more harm than help.
According to the World Health Organization, more than 4.3 million people have died from this virus. How many more millions have to die? We have to come together as fellow human beings in this neighborhood we call Earth. All major world religions, not just Christianity, have a similar directive to “do unto others as you would have done unto you.” This was widely demonstrated decades ago when we saved lives and practically eliminated devastating diseases such as polio and measles by means of vaccines.
Someone may choose to drive while impaired, but I don’t have a choice if they hit me and I’m injured or killed. Likewise, I don’t have a choice about getting sick from COVID if I’m infected by someone who chooses not to follow science and medical guidelines by not wearing a mask or getting the vaccine. Please, please look into your heart and soul, and consider loving your neighbor as yourself. You have a choice. Make it wisely.
Jennifer Hill
Clarion Avenue
Maryville
