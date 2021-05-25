Dear Editor:
This is not right doing this to a man trying to do his job ("Maryville man arrested after allegedly running over dog," 2A, May 22). I'm sure there’s a lot of folks out there who have hit animals and not reported it. There is no law against this.
Don’t get me wrong, I love animals myself. I know that some that this happens to are scared and don’t know what to do. The dog should have been on a leash; it was a dog at large at this point.
James Prater
Nebo Road
Maryville
