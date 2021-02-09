Dear Editor:
This is referring to the Jan. 29 issue of The Daily Times, "Library services, staff may be cut due to pandemic," and two days later "Through the roof," reflecting increased demand for housing (as a result of growing business development in Blount County).
While I don't claim to be an economic expert, the second article lends tremendous support for maintaining Blount County Public Library's current level of services and experienced staffing. Cutting or reducing either seems like a rather drastic solution to what is hopefully a temporary situation.
As a retired accountant and national bank field examiner, I'm no stranger to financial budgets and strategic planning. I know hard decisions have to be made. This is an untenable proposal:
• One cannot deny that we are experiencing a "culture shift;" however, it will be a sad day when humankind even attempts to substitute automation for the astute personal service for our librarians and for thousands of feet of shelves full of books, magazines, newspapers, DVDs, CDs, etc. No one would ever suggest we not adequately fund our public schools. Isn't our public library an extension of public education that benefits all of society throughout our lives?
• Cross-training employees can only go so far. Employee overload will affect morale, which is closely tied to the success of any organization. Loyalty is a two-way street — how can you expect it from employees if management support for them is lacking?
• Cutting staff will reverberate throughout Blount County government entities by making all employees feel less secure about their jobs and afraid for their financial futures. It is patently unfair to all experienced and dedicated employees, but especially to those approaching retirement age who are in a more vulnerable position with less time to recover. Staff reductions, if that is the best answer long term, can be accomplished through attrition, without the detrimental consequences to the morale of remaining employees. It buys time to adapt, and it's the right thing to do.
Please don't damage this valuable asset that contributes so much to making Blount County a great place to live. Surely, there must be short-term funding available to bridge what is hopefully a temporary cash flow shortfall. A tiny increase in real estate taxes might be palatable to citizenry, though it seems that our tax base is growing rapidly enough to make that unnecessary. Possible support from United Way also comes to mind or a fundraiser by Friends of the Library (of which I am one and would contribute generously). Or perhaps, funds from the $1.9 trillion relief bill that President Biden is trying to get through Congress.
Sammie Harrington
Keeneland Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.