Dear Editor:
In regards to Froma Harrop's Dec. 15 Op-Ed, “What you need to know about airline COVID-19 passes,” she says these passes are needed and we should welcome this requirement so that fear will dissipate and the economy can open safely.
She compares driver's licenses, Real ID and Social Security cards in terms of privacy to getting this vaccination or succumbing to a medical test. While data privacy is now moot, forcing an invasive medical procedure is not the same thing.
In 1931, Dr. Cornelius Roads infected Puerto Rican citizens with cancer cells. In the '60s, the US Department of Defense performed irradiation experiments on nonconsenting African Americans. Between 1932-72, black sharecroppers were recruited in Tuskegee, Alabama, to study syphilis. All of this and more in the name of helping humanity.
Most of these COVID-19 vaccines inject ribonucleic acid (RNA). This is the first time this vaccine process will be done on a massive scale. According to the Standards of Responsibility 42 US Code 300aa-22: “No vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988, if the injury or death resulted from side effects that were unavoidable even though the vaccine was properly prepared and was accompanied by proper directions and warnings.”
For many, this vaccine may be safe. For people like me who have sensitivities to lots of chemicals, medications and even medical procedures, it would be foolish for me to get it. A family member ended up in the hospital on a ventilator after getting childhood shots. The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is available but provides a difficult process where you must prove the vaccine caused the injury.
Government- or business-mandated vaccines/tests need to reconsidered. Revenue will be lost. This vaccine is not a one-size-fits-all proposition.
Catherine Denton
Cheltenham Road
Maryville
